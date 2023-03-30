Motor Presse Hamburg

In 2023, Motor Presse Hamburg received the coveted “Top Brand Corporate Health” seal for the third year in a row, thereby establishing itself as an excellent provider of health communication. With this award, the Hamburg publisher was able to distinguish itself with titles such as Men’s Health and Women’s Health stand out from thousands of service providers.

The seal is awarded by EUPD Research, the leading market research, analysis and certification institute in the field of corporate health management. Steffen Klink, COO of EUPD Research, congratulates: “Millions of readers and 25 years of market leader status with Men’s Health as the most successful magazine in health, nutrition, fitness and mindfulness communication – we are pleased to work with Motor Presse Hamburg GmbH & Co. KG to be able to award an absolute specialist in OHM communication again this year.”

With the repeated award, Motor Presse Hamburg is expanding its position as a provider of company health management (BGM) measures. “Qualified service provider in health communication three times in a row: The award is a great honor for us, and it encourages us in our efforts to bring company health management closer to employees through high-quality, modern and attention-grabbing health communication,” says Oliver Bertram, Managing Director Editor of Motor Presse Hamburg.

The media company offers tailor-made communication services on all channels. Oliver Bertram: “Our BGM customers appreciate our expertise as media professionals with decades of experience. To this day, we inform, motivate, advise and inspire millions of people on health topics every month. At the kiosk as well as digitally on the Internet and on social media. This experience makes us close real target group understanders: Even with supposedly “difficult” topics, we reach and move people – even those who reflexively duck away when it comes to health issues.”

In addition to the strategic partnership as a communications service provider, Motor Presse Hamburg continues to be involved in the Corporate Health Awards. This award is given to companies every year for their outstanding WHM work. Motor Presse Hamburg will award the special prize “Health Communication” in 2023 for the fourth time.

About Top Brand Corporate Health

The “Top Brand Corporate Health” award awarded by EUPD Research helps companies to find reliable service providers who have committed themselves to binding standards. The award is based on practice-oriented nominations by the responsible WHM experts from Germany’s best employers with their own company health management. The nominations are supplemented by the Top Brand Expert Advisory Board, which is made up of Germany’s leading experts from science, health insurance companies, healthcare and associations. In the end, all health service providers were evaluated in various areas and, like Motor Presse Hamburg, were able to have their status as a top brand verified with a subsequent audit by BDO Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft AG. For more information, see www.ch-topbrand.de.

About EUPD

EUPD is the leading market research, analysis and certification institute and has been awarding sustainable companies worldwide for over 22 years. In the area of ​​corporate health management, more than 5,000 companies in the DACH region have so far benefited from the evaluation, support and award processes of the three areas EUPD Research, EUPD Cert and EUPD Consult. All work is based on the constantly evolving Corporate Health Evaluation Standard (CHES), which is divided into three model dimensions (structure, strategy and measures) and a total of over 25 topic clusters. The CHES model also forms the basis for the evaluations in the Corporate Health Award (CHA), in which the healthiest employers in Germany are honored every year. These organizations thus benefit from the budget and resource-saving allocation of their next steps and need a transparent overview of which service providers they can use for which topic cluster.

