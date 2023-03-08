Home World Average exchange rate of the euro March 8, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro March 8, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro March 8, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for March 8.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.3147 dinars for one euro, announced by the National Bank of Serbia.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

(WORLD)

See also  Norway cancels all epidemic prevention measures, treats Covid-19 as flu | Epidemic | Restriction | CCP virus

You may also like

Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League,...

Daily horoscope for March 8 | Fun

Turkey, the opposition bets on “Gandhi Kemal” to...

Palermo, “bribes” in the bathroom: corruption to the...

Usa, 15-year-old graduate admitted to doctorate in law....

Eggs: There is an “egg shortage” in the...

Women from around the world: the March 8...

from villas to the use of the F24,...

An incredible failure in the First League of...

Manchester United football player touched Liverpool’s coat of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy