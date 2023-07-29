Former US President Trump Faces Potential Third Indictment as Investigation into Election Results Intensifies

Former US President Trump Faces Possible Third Indictment

According to a report from the US “Newsweek” website on July 27th, former US President Trump has received another indication that he may face a third indictment.

A video released on the afternoon of the 27th showed a massive orange barricade outside the courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia. Trump and his allies have been under investigation by county prosecutors regarding allegations of election result overturn in the 2020 US election. Industry analysts suggest that the prosecution ruling in the case will be announced in August. It’s not just Trump who may face charges, as the chairman of the special grand jury overseeing the case had previously recommended a dozen individuals for indictment, including Trump.

Security outside the Fulton courthouse bears resemblance to the precautions taken in Trump’s previous two criminal cases. In March, New York City police set up security barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Court and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. On the last day of the month, a grand jury indicted Trump, charging him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Following the announcement, tens of thousands of police officers were placed on standby as the city prepared for potential protests.

Furthermore, Trump was also indicted by the US Department of Justice in June for the Mar-a-Lago confidential documents case. He faces 37 federal felony counts, including 31 counts of knowingly withholding national defense information. Similarly, barricades and a cordon were set up around a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, ahead of Trump’s trial.

Another potential indictment looms over Trump as well. The Justice Department is expected to make a statement soon regarding Trump’s role in the Capitol riot case. Trump had previously received a letter from the Justice Department indicating that he was the target of a grand jury investigation. This suggests that the case has entered the stage of arrest and prosecution. Trump himself acknowledged the possibility of being arrested and charged again.

