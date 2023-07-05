Average exchange rate of the euro on July 5, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia announced the middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate is today 117.2357 dinars per euro, which is a slight change compared to Tuesday, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar has maintained the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.1 percent and since the beginning of the year it is stronger by 0.1 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar is stronger by 0.1 percent today and amounts to 107.5360 per dollar. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 1.9 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 4.5 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 2.4 percent.

