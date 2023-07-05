Reimann on the federal budget: Ampel acts fiscally unimaginative and inspires confidence …

AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

According to the current budget planning of the federal government, the budget of the Federal Ministry of Health is to be significantly reduced and will continue to shrink in the coming years. The Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association, Dr. Carola Reimann, critical:

“The traffic light started in 2021 with the promise to stabilize statutory health insurance and social long-term care insurance in the long term. But what we have had to experience since then is the de facto continuation of the course of the previous government.

The government stands idly by while both branches of Social Security bleed dry financially. The coalition promises about adequate counter-financing of health care for recipients of basic income and non-insurance services have still not been kept. Instead, the austerity dictate continues to rule. As a result, the contributors are repeatedly burdened unilaterally, health insurance companies are forced to reduce their reserves and the care provision fund is called into question.

Instead of setting the course as a progressive coalition in such a way that the tried-and-tested systems financed on the basis of solidarity are also viable in the future, the traffic light government is playing for time. It acts fiscally unimaginative, carelessly jeopardizes trust in the health and care policy of the federal government and ultimately endangers social peace.”

