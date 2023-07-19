Azerbaijan and the peace process

The story of the Lachin road is very different from the one it is trying to spread, and to this end I would like to point out that Azerbaijan, in the aftermath of the Patriotic War of 2020, has repeatedly denounced the use of the road itself for illegal activities such as transportation of military equipment and landmines from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, the rotation of illegal armed formations, as well as the illegal transportation of third-party nationals to Azerbaijan, however no measures were taken to prevent such actions.

Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint on April 23 in accordance with Azerbaijan’s domestic legislation and international standards to prevent illegal activities and ensure transparency. In recent months, hundreds of Armenian residents have been allowed to pass through this checkpoint in a well-regulated and transparent manner. Despite this, Armenia did not cease its provocations against Azerbaijan and opened fire on the checkpoint on 15 June. In relation to the checkpoint, on 6 July 2023 the International Court of Justice itself rejected Armenia’s request to define the checkpoint contrary to the previous order of the Court, de facto recognizing Azerbaijan’s right to create the same on its border with the ‘Armenia.

Furthermore, between 1 and 10 July, Azerbaijani border guards discovered Armenia’s attempted smuggling using International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles. In order to further the investigation, the passage through the Lachin road checkpoint was temporarily closed, but is now open again for ICRC vehicles.

However, Azerbaijan has taken steps to support the needs of Armenian residents through the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

In this context, it is clear that attempts to politicize the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint, which is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, as well as statements about the alleged humanitarian crisis in the region, are groundless.

I would like to add that the complete withdrawal of the remaining Armenian Armed Forces from the territory of Azerbaijan has not yet been secured, contrary to the 2020 Trilateral Declaration.

It is also known that unobstructed communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is being hampered under various pretexts. Despite numerous appeals from the West Azerbaijani community, made up of more than 250,000 people forcibly deported from Armenia, their fundamental rights continue to be violated as they are prevented from returning to their homes of origin.

I still remember that a huge demining process is underway in Azerbaijan, as the liberated territories have been severely devastated and mined by Armenia in the decades of occupation, as well as we are carrying out a total reconstruction, which will allow refugees and displaced people to live again in these areas.

Despite what has been said, Azerbaijan continues to call on Armenia to end its military provocations, not to illegally take advantage of the goals of international organizations and justice, and to commit itself to a peace process that Azerbaijan continues to support.

Rashad Aslanov

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Italy

