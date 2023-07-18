Bad experiences of Serbs from vacations in Albania | Info

Serbs who vacationed in Albania had a bad experience at this destination, so they shared it in a Facebook group.

Albania has become one of the most popular summer destinations among Serbian tourists primarily due to low prices. However, it seems that they are not quite so low this year. Judging by the stories and posts of Serbs within the Facebook group ‘Vacation in Albania’, it’s not that cheap there either, especially when you consider the quality of service.

“A small review after three days in Himare. They flew very high but will fall even faster. Let’s go in order. The city beach is not organized, no toilets, no changing rooms and the only free zone in the whole area. The Spilje beach is a disaster, there are no showers, cabins or toilets. Non-stop bars, dirty water, beds 10-13 euros. The beach is slightly more organized but more expensive. Limani beach is well organized and worth the money, sunbeds 15 euros, beer 4.30 euros 0.33l, food is not like in an elite restaurant, but good quality. A big drawback is the sun umbrellas, which do not protect at all, as if they are not there. Prices are generally quite high in stores and especially in restaurants. So whoever wants to go to Himare should prepare well financially so as not to experience a slight shock. That’s our first impression,” wrote one member of the group, and soon a report arrived from Borš beach.

“Sunbeds 10 euros, but we had them included with the apartment. Drinks in the restaurant: 2-2.5 euros juice, 2.5-3.5 euros beer, food 8-10 euros pizza or some meat dish. Expensive goods in stores and they constantly change – they raise the prices. Watermelon 0 8 euros a kilo, cherries 4 euros, bread 1.30 euros, milk 2 euros 1.4 liters, ice creams cheap 1 euro, the better ones are 2-2.5-3 euros (Magnum etc. ..) pancakes 2 euros Nutella, 2.5 euros Nutella plus biscuits.”

In Saranda, they report, there are free umbrellas on the beach, while in Ksamil they charge 10-25 euros for a set of sunbeds. “They don’t give anything for nothing. Sunbeds cost 1,000-2,500 lek. On the city beach, there are 2,500 lek, two deck chairs, some grass floats in the water, the only attraction is the swing in the water on that beach. We were now and never again. The side streets are all stones and dust, only the main streets are asphalted,” writes one member of the group, and many others who went there convinced that it was “all for nothing” were surprised.

“Sunbeds are expensive and you don’t get anything for the price. Ksamil itself is expensive as hell and almost all of them are private beaches. Wherever you go, there are no towels on the beach and you have to rent a sunbed. The restaurants are not very expensive, but for the money I left in Ksamil, I could go to Bali with my family.”

“2000-2500 lek for two deckchairs. You don’t get anything with deckchairs. In my opinion, for that money they could have fixed the deckchairs a bit and been a little more friendly. I noticed that Saranda and Ksamil are praised the most by those who were not here. Everyone is talking about someone reasonable prices, beautiful beaches, and in Saranda you don’t have access to the beach like a human, it’s more expensive than Greece.”

However, tourists do not only complain about prices and beaches. It seems that some other things are not up to expectations either. “Some first impressions of Himara after a 5-day stay. We came here because there were a lot of recommendations about this place as ideal for children and families, and that’s what we needed. A small, quiet place where everything is close. And that’s right as far as proximity and size are concerned, but peace is questionable. Right now, it’s past midnight as I type this, and almost every car is blaring loud music, fireworks, engines and all other wonders… And it goes on like that until deep into the night. It is probably less audible in the parts that are further from the road, but then the beaches are not very close. Another problem that I notice here, which is important for families who come with children, is the narrow sidewalks, so if you and the child are walking, and someone is coming towards you, someone will have to walk on the road. The third problem is traffic and the fact that hardly anyone pays attention to pedestrian crossings (the police are there every day, but I don’t see them reacting). The fourth problem – garbage everywhere, and a large number of construction sites that are not properly marked and secured, so wires and other materials can be found on the sidewalks,” states one member of the group, but she also points out what she liked. “The promenade is small, cute, there are plenty of cafes and restaurants. People are kind, at least we come across them. The sea is a beautiful color, the water was ideal today regardless of the waves. The beaches are not crowded because there are plenty of them in the area. Tomorrow we will go on a tour of the area, so I hope for a slightly different picture.”

