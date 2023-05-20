Home » Bad weather in Romagna, the last phone call from an elderly man: “I’m cold, so cold”
World

Bad weather in Romagna, the last phone call from an elderly man: “I’m cold, so cold”

by admin
Bad weather in Romagna, the last phone call from an elderly man: “I’m cold, so cold”

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

“I’m fond of this house Marina – replied the man to the woman who invited him to leave – I put sandbags on the windows, you’ll see that they’ll be enough. I’m not moving from here.” Unfortunately the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bad weather in Romagna, the last phone call from an elderly man: “I’m cold, so cold” appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Europe and the United States shocked!It is rumored that high-level Russian military officials discussed using tactical nuclear weapons secret documents to explode Putin's illness and North Korea's secret assistance to Russia with a large number of artillery shells | Russia-Ukraine War | Tactical Nuclear Weapons | Putin | Nuclear Crisis | North Korea | | Confidential Documents | Mobilization Orders | Elite Exodus | Wikipedia | Grain Export Agreements | Poland | Kaliningrad |

You may also like

Milan overwhelms Sampdoria 5-1: Giroud overflowing, hat-trick

Serie A Verona defeated by Atalanta, Darko Lazović...

Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace...

Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government...

Palermo, here is the shock PHOTO from the...

The most unpredictable vote of the last 10...

American basketball player Elijah Williams captured in Montenegro...

Hooligan hit Milan Borjan | Sport

Russia claims Bahmut, Ukraine denies loss

What will you be playing this weekend? Will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy