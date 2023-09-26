Bally Unveils Its 2024 Spring and Summer Series in Milan, Embodying the Blend of Heritage and Innovation

Bally Unveils its 2024 Spring and Summer Series in Milan

Milan, Italy – Bally, the renowned Swiss luxury fashion brand, recently unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 spring and summer series in Milan. Designed by Simone Bellotti, the collection was showcased in the stunning garden of Chiostro di San Simpliciano, blending Bally’s classic heritage with innovative ideas.

Bally, known for its functionality and luxury, has been a pioneer in exquisite craftsmanship since its establishment in 1851. The latest collection explores the concept of natural exquisite carving, showcasing a perfect balance between hardness and softness. The diverse features of Switzerland, from Zurich street scenes to mountain scenery, serve as inspiration for the series. It presents a pure beauty that combines avant-garde subversion, academic elements, and interesting styles that explore the essence of Bally.

This season, Bally’s classic design concepts cater to modern life in a novel atmosphere. The collection draws inspiration from Monte Verità in Switzerland, a utopian community in Ascona during the early 20th century. The community was known for its creative intellectuals who lived in harmony with nature and initiated cultural innovations. The collection captures the wave of ideas generated by these freely creative individuals and brings them to life through music produced by DJ Leo Mas. The music, characterized by Balearic rhythms, evokes the carefree and fun spirit of the 1987 “Summer of Love” in Ibiza.

Bally’s 2024 spring and summer series combines the wardrobes of urban men and contemporary women, showcasing a multicultural brand vision. The collection features Swiss red, cobalt blue, and chartreuse, set against washed neutral tones. The colors echo both the uniformity of urban landscapes and the subtle changes of alpine plants. The collection skillfully plays with the scaling of proportions and symmetrical designs, making thoughtful choices in prototypes, silhouettes, and fabrics. The range of postures includes draped and elegant looks with eye-catching textures, as well as restrained and charming styles, all with a light touch. Fabrics such as quick-drying cotton, nylon, taffeta, jersey, mesh, and polished leather are elegantly presented.

The collection also pays homage to Bally’s 172-year heritage in fine shoemaking, with classic silhouettes reinterpreted to embody modern rigor. The Glendale flat buckle shoe, the Scribe lace-up Oxford shoe, and the Ballyrina Flat all showcase modern updates while preserving their timeless appeal. Accessories such as the “Appenzeller” polished craftsmanship talisman-shaped belt and craftsmanship leather bells add a touch of Swiss classicism. Luggage and handbags in the collection also feature a dual style, combining polished calfskin and gold chains, soft canvas, and Bally ribbons and emblems.

Global brand spokesperson Wang Yuan attended the Bally 2024 spring and summer series fashion show, wearing a Bally men’s denim suit paired with Rygel-Mid sneakers, a logo crossbody bag, and an Angle35 belt. Wang’s fresh denim look exuded street coolness and showcased the versatility of the collection. Before the show, Wang had the opportunity to visit the backstage where he exchanged photos with design director Simone Bellotti, witnessing the brand’s renewal moment.

The team behind Bally’s 2024 spring and summer series includes design director Simone Bellotti, production company Villa Eugenie, sound design by DJ Leo Mas, stylist Charlotte Collet, casting director Ben Grimes, makeup artist Lucia Pica, and hairstylist Anthony Turner. MAC and Babyliss PRO served as sponsors for the event.

Bally’s latest collection truly embodies the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship, and innovative spirit. It is a unique blend of classic elegance and modern aesthetics, creating a fashion statement that captivates audiences worldwide.

