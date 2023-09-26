Heavy Rainfall and Cold Air Activity Expected in South and Northeast China

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Southern South China and Cold Air Activity in Northeastern Inner Mongolia

China News Service, September 26 – The Central Meteorological Observatory has announced that southern South China will experience heavy rainfall on the 26th due to the residual circulation of the South China Sea Tropical Low. Additionally, cold air activity is expected in northeastern Inner Mongolia and other areas from the 26th to the 27th.

The heavy rainfall in southern South China will affect Hainan Island, the southwestern coast of Guangxi, and the coastal areas of Guangxi. Parts of northeastern and southern Hainan Island could experience heavy rains with a precipitation of 100-150 mm.

Meanwhile, northeastern Inner Mongolia and Northeast China will see a drop in temperature by 4 to 6°C from the 26th to the 27th. Some areas may experience a temperature drop of more than 8°C accompanied by winds of level 4 to 6, with gusts reaching level 7 to 9. The central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia may also experience blowing sand. Furthermore, there will be light to moderate rain or even heavy rain in northern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and possible sleet or snow in the Altay Mountains of Xinjiang.

Another round of cold air activity is expected from the 26th to the 29th, leading to a drop in temperature by 4 to 6°C in northern Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and Northeast China. The same regions will also experience winds of level 4 to 6.

In West China, cloudy and rainy weather will persist for the next three days. Eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, western Hubei, and other areas may experience moderate to heavy rain, including local heavy rain or heavy rain.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has provided detailed forecasts for the next three days, indicating heavy rain in various regions including the southwestern and southeastern coasts of Guangxi, the southwestern coast of Guangxi, and the eastern and southwestern parts of Hainan Island.

According to the National Precipitation Forecast Maps, moderate to heavy rain is expected in northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwest Heilongjiang, northeastern Sichuan Basin, western Chongqing, and northeastern and southwest Hainan Island from September 27 to September 28. Central Inner Mongolia may experience winds of magnitude 5 to 6 during this period.

On September 28 to September 29, moderate to heavy rain is forecasted in parts of southeastern Northwest China, central Shaanxi, western Huanghuai, western Jianghan, northeastern Southwest China, southeastern Guangxi coast, and southeastern Guangdong coast. Some areas may experience heavy rains or heavy rains with a precipitation of 100-120 mm, including parts of southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan Basin, and northeastern and western Chongqing. Northeastern Heilongjiang may also experience winds of level 4 to 5.

The Central Meteorological Observatory advises residents in the affected areas to take precautions and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts for their safety and well-being.

