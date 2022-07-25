At least 17 Haitian migrants, including a child, died off the Bahamas when the boat they were on capsized. The reports it Bbc.

Bahamian Premier Philip Davis believes the people on board were traveling from Haiti to Miami, Florida in the United States. Bahamian police said the boat capsized over 11km off the island of New Providence. Another 25 people were rescued, including a woman who was found alive inside the overturned boat, authorities said.

At least one person is still missing, and searches are ongoing. Two people, both from the Bahamas, were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling.

The number of people attempting the perilous journey to the United States has increased significantly as gang violence escalates in Haiti, along with endemic poverty.