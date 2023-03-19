Home World Baskonia beat Real Madrid in front of Zvezda | Sport
The red and whites are expecting a team that has been better than Real Madrid every time this season. And they played as many as four games!

Baskonia beat Real Madrid for the fourth time this season, and the second in the ACB league – away from home, 88:95 (27:15, 18:24, 24:31, 19:25). On Sunday, the team from Vitoria celebrated on the floor of the “royal club”, against whom it has a record of 4-0 this season, and full of self-confidence will arrive at the visit of Red Star in the Euroleague on Thursday from 19:00.

Đoan Penaroja’s team is now visiting Zvezda as one of the three most successful teams in the ACB league, as both they, Barcelona and Real have a 19-4 record. The team from Vitoria against Zvezda will look for an important victory in the battle for placement in the Top 8 of the Euroleague, because it is currently the first above the line that separates the teams that will be in the playoffs from those that will end the season in five rounds.

The brilliant Marcus Howard scored 19 points against Real (2/9 three-pointers) and will surely be inspired against Zvezda on Thursday, as he also motivated the first duel of the season against Zvezda. The second most effective player of Baskonia was the American playmaker Martin Heidegger (25 years old, 191 centimeters), who scored 16 points, and the Serbian shooter Vanja Marinković he scored 15. In Real, Gabriel Dek was the best with 21 points, Džanan Musa scored 15, but the “royals” became more and more nervous as the match progressed and in the end they spent a lot of energy arguing with the referees, which did not help them prevent this season’s fourth defeat in the championship. On the other hand, Baskonia caught the momentum before one of the decisive matches in the Euroleague, while Zvezda no longer has a chance to make it to the Top 8, except ultimate theories.

Before the match against Baskonia on Sunday in “Pionir”, the red and whites defeated the Student Center by Facundo Kampaco woke up the team after an equal introduction to the match.

