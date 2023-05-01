Battle for the Champions League Super League of Serbia | Sport

What madness we are watching in the Superliga of Serbia! We still have four rounds to go and TSC, Čukarički, Partizan and Vojvodina are fighting a fierce battle for a place in the Champions League qualifiers!

Source: MN Press/YouTube/UEFA

Another round of the Superliga playoffs is almost over, and the results we saw directed real drama in the fight for places in Europe! Crvena zvezda has been the champion of Serbia for a long time, but four teams want the second place that leads to the qualification for the Champions League. And third place, which guarantees placement in the group stage of European competitions, is also at stake, while the fourth and fifth Superliga teams will have a hell of a job because they will start from the second and first round of qualification for the Conference League.

TSC is in the best situation because it has the most points and seems to have the easiest schedule, while Čukariči with the same number of points still hopes to qualify for the Champions League. Vojvodina and Partizan are far behind, given that four points really mean a lot in the four rounds before the end.

However, the black-and-whites from Humska and the red-whites from Novi Sad, with all their victories until the end, can hope for that famous second place, although Vojvodina’s job is incredibly difficult considering the very inconvenient schedule.

TSC (65 POINTS) – THEY MUST NOT DROP!

Source: MN PRESS

They worked very well after conceding a goal in the match with Partizan, and they achieved an important victory in the duel with Čukaricki in the last round. However, the defeat against the black and whites put them in a problem, but considering that they finished the first part of the season as second in the table, they have an advantage over other teams and in case of the same number of points with someone, they will have a place higher. They have passed the matches against the most difficult teams and have the easiest schedule until the end of the championship. Žarko Lazetić and his team are very close to the Champions League!

08.05. Workers – TSC

13.05. TSC – Vozdovac

21.05 Novi Pazar – TSC

27.05 TSC – Vojvodina

CUKARICKI (65 POINTS) – THE NEXT MATCH IS CRUCIAL!

Source: MN PRESS

After the defeat at “Marakana” against Crvena zvezda, they hoped in Čukaricki that the victory of Partizan would leave them in the game for placement in the Champions League! Now they have a duel with Vojvodina at home in the next round and that will realistically be their biggest obstacle. If they win there, at least the Europa League will be in sight!

08.05. Čukarički – Vojvodina

13.05. Čukarički – Novi Pazar

21.05 Voždovac – Čukarički

27.05 Čukarički – Radnički

PARTIZAN (61 BOD) – NADA TINJA!

Source: MN PRESS

After two consecutive defeats against Čukaricki, everything seemed lost for the black and whites. Then came a draw in the “eternal derby” and now a big win over TSC away from home. After all, those four point difference seems like a lot, but every setback of the rivals will bring them closer to the goal. They will play the most difficult match until the end in Novi Sad with Vojvodina.

08.05 Partizan – Novi Pazar

13.05 Partizan. Worker’s

21.05 Vojvodina – Partizan

27.05 Partizan – Voždovac

VOJVODINA (61 POINTS) – MISSION IMPOSSIBLE!

Source: MNPRESS

Vojvodina could hardly have hoped for a better position at this moment, but still what they have to do until the end of the championship seems like an impossible mission. They hope that by winning direct duels with Čukaricki, Partizan and TSC, they could get a place in the Champions League. Step by step, if they win on Ban’s hill, hope will indeed continue to exist!

08.05 Čukarički – Vojvodina

13.05. Red Star – Vojvodina

21.05 Vojvodina – Partizan

27.05.TSC – Vojvodina

(WORLD)