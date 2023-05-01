Home » Matthew Delaney, college baseball player, hit by a stray ball in the middle of a game
Matthew Delaney, college baseball player, hit by a stray ball in the middle of a game

Matthew Delaney, player of the University of A & M-Texarkana, was hit by a stray ball during a baseball game in Texas (USA) on Saturday. The 18-year-old athlete was admitted to the intensive care unit and is in stable condition, despite “significant injuries and complications”said his school on Monday.

About 100 people were attending the game when a bullet fired about 400 meters from the field, during a shootout between two men in an adjacent neighborhood, hit the Eagles player. The match has been canceled and its score will not be taken into account. Police issued two arrest warrants for the suspected shooters, one of whom surrendered directly to police.

