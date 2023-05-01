A man was captured in El Agrado, Huila, for carnal access

In an operation carried out by the Police in the municipality of El Agrado, department of Huila, a man was captured by court order for the crime of violent carnal access.

The 52-year-old individual, a resident of the city of Bogotá, was detained by the quadrant patrol in the vicinity of the Manizales neighborhood during an operation to request background checks and identify people in points of greatest influx of people.

The captured man has been placed at the disposal of the competent authority for his judicial process. The Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, Liberty and Human Dignity Unit 228 of the city of Bogotá will be in charge of carrying out the corresponding legal process.

in Oporapa

In another isolated event presented in Oporapa, south of Huila, he managed to capture a subject who had physically and verbally assaulted his wife in his place of residence. According to police sources, the man would have struck his sentimental partner in the face in the middle of a discussion that arose between the two.

The victim, who presented facial injuries, was assisted by units of the National Police and taken to a medical center to receive medical attention. On his part, the aggressor was captured and made available to the judicial authorities for domestic violence.

This case is a reminder of the importance of reporting gender violence and taking measures to prevent it. The authorities call on the community to report any situation of this type and recall that there are channels of care and help for victims of domestic violence.