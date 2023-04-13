Home World Beating at FC Argeș training. Garita excluded from the lot
Beating at FC Argeș training. Garita excluded from the lot

Beating at FC Argeș training. Garita excluded from the lot

At FC Argeș, a team on the verge of relegation from League I, things are degenerating day by day. At training on Wednesday night, two players got into a fight, and top scorer Arnold Garita was suspended from the team for an indefinite period, writes Ziartopdeargeș.

Arnold Garita, nicknamed “The Bulldozer”, left the Portuguese Boubacar Hanne wide after the latter challenged the powerful attacker from Hexagon. Răzvan Tunaru, the sports manager of FC Argeș, announced the exclusion of Arnold Garita from the team because his gesture is intolerable.

“Mr. Garita was excluded from the team and will train separately. 99% his situation is clear and things are concluded regarding him. This is a character issue. It doesn’t matter that he is the team’s top scorer, he could have scored 20 goals because we still made the same decision. We cannot tolerate such gestures”, said Răzvan Tunaru for the cited source.

“Yes it is. He was excluded from the team. There was an incident yesterday in training. He got into a fight with a colleague, with Boubacar, he continued to the locker room with the same issues, and the decision was made on the spot, namely his exclusion from the team indefinitely! You won’t see Garita again this season! I don’t know what happened to him, I’ve been here for a month. I found him completely fallen! Dust! Unprepared, I think you saw that he can’t run, he’s not what he used to be. He has problems, and not just with his weight. I don’t like these characters,” Tunaru said for GSP.ro.

