Belako reveal the release date of their fifth album

of sailing They have traveled to Colombia to offer some concerts by the hand of Sounds From Spain, one of them within the BIME Bogotá. And it was precisely at their concert in Bogotá – within the framework of the international edition of BIME in Bogotá – when they launched the exclusive. There will be a new Belako album right after the summer holidays, that is, on September 8th. Although at the moment no more details have been released regarding its content or its title.
In any case, it will be a pleasure to be able to enjoy new songs by the Mungia quartet after those of “Plastic Drama” (20) and the readaptations that artists such as Hinds, Delaporte, The Vaccines, Wolf Alice, Crystal Fighters and others.
The next Belako dates on the peninsula will be held in Valencia (June 4, Serial Park), Irisarri (June 30, EHZ), Balboa (July 1, Observatory), Madrid (July 8, Mad Cool), Benicàssim (July 16, FIB), Granada (August 5, Granada), Miranda de Ebro (September 1, Ebrovisión), Menorca (September 22, Cranc Festival), Almagro (September 23, Impossible Sound) and more dates that will be added. Between these concerts, Belako will continue to tour the UK.