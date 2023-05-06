Milan-Lazio, Sarri with doubt Zaccagni: Romagnoli trembles

Reworked, but no alibi. Lazio has another opportunity to debunk the taboo San Siro and does not want to waste it, regardless of defections. Cataldi’s forfeit has been confirmed, as he continues his rehabilitation to reduce the hematoma on his right calf with Lecce in his sights. Vecino, on the other hand, will not return before the away match in Udine, given that the MRI revealed a first-degree lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh. An emergency situation in the heart of midfield from which Sarri he is oriented to get out of it by deploying Marcos Antonio again, with Milinkovic and one between Luis Alberto and Basic on his sides. The Wizard finished very tired with Sassuolo, but remains the favorite over the Croatian, back from his first goal in Serie A in his 50th appearance. Emergency touched instead in attack. He didn’t show up yesterday Zaccagni, but the full-back still left with the team. An absence due to a slight fatigue, but despite this Sarri has not lost hope of deploying him. Otherwise Pedro warms up to complete the trident with Felipe Anderson and Immobile, called to redeem himself after the reaction to Wednesday’s change.

THE REVENGE

Few doubts behind. Provedel will be in goal, having reached 19 clean sheets in Serie A, the club’s absolute record. Now he will have five matches at his disposal to dream of the general record in the league (21) and San Siro doesn’t scare him, also because he won at the Meazza last time against Milan. The number 94 could be the right amulet against the Rossoneri, capable of making the en plein so far with three victories in three games. Far from taboo, but the help of the defense will be needed. Sarri will find Romagnoli again after the disqualification in what will be his match. Seven Seasons to Milan topped off with an Italian Super Cup and a championship as captain, then the separation to embrace Lazio with the number of his idol Nesta: «When the opportunity presented itself to come here, I didn’t think twice. The heart can’t be controlled and neither can passion». That passion has allowed him to put two difficult years behind him with so many criticisms, especially in the last months of his contract.

Romagnoli has rediscovered continuity and the national team in the capital and is now ready to take a sporting revenge with his past, a direct opponent in the Champions League race. For Sarri it is essential, which is why he will be regularly in central defense with Casale and with Marusic and Hysaj on the flanks. The final goal is becoming clearer and clearer, for this reason Lotito himself wanted to make himself heard: «Everyone has proved useful in reaching qualification for the next Champions League, as we read in the Lazio Style Magazine, which we strongly want». Then a mention of Women and Primavera, who could already get promoted today against Cosenza (3 pm) with a lot of celebration: «They are working with perseverance and commitment. There is a Lazio that is growing, that is affirming itself, that is already writing its own future today ». References to all. From the “impeccable” Sarri to the “bomber” Immobile, passing through Luis Alberto, Cataldi and Milinkovic, but not Tare. Yesterday the sports director was busy talking to the Sergeant on whom he made up for it under Juventus as well as Arsenal and Newcastle but he is always in the balance and expiring. The last word will be up to Lotito, but first it is better to think about the objective: the Champions League, in fact.