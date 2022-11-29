The imprisoned Belarusian activist, Maria Kolesnikova, was admitted to intensive care yesterday. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya made it known on Twitter: «This is extremely worrying. The reasons are unknown. Her lawyer was not allowed to see her. We need information about your condition and we need to make sure you have the help you need,” she wrote.

This is extremely worrying. Maria Kalesnikava has been hospitalized in intensive care for unknown reasons. Her lawyer has not been allowed to see her. Recently she was placed in a punishment cell. We need information about her condition & must assure that she gets proper help. pic.twitter.com/Ug7J7Vpowx — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) November 29, 2022

The Belarusian activist is in prison with an 11-year sentence (on charges of “creating an extremist group, publicly invoking harm to national security and plotting to seize power unconstitutionally”), and was recently transferred to a punishment cell. The woman’s lawyer – who with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo challenged the Belarusian leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko to the polls in 2020 – only found out about the transfer of her client to the hospital today.