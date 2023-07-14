Home » Belarus says Wagner group mercenaries are training Belarusian soldiers
World

Belarus says Wagner group mercenaries are training Belarusian soldiers

Belarus says Wagner group mercenaries are training Belarusian soldiers

The Belarusian Defense Ministry posted a video on its channel on Friday Telegram in which he said that the mercenaries of the Wagner group, who until a few weeks ago were fighting in Ukraine together with the Russian army, would be in Ukraine and would be training Belarusian soldiers.

After the failed armed uprising of June 24, according to an agreement brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin and his men were supposed to move to Belarus: on July 6, however, Lukashenko had said that Prigozhin would not be in Belarus but in Russia, and that the mercenaries of the Wagner group would instead be in their camps in the Russian army-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine.

According to what has now been said by the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the mercenaries of the Wagner group are allegedly at a military base in Asipovichy, about 90 kilometers from the country’s capital, Minsk. There is currently no independent confirmation of the Belarusian ministry’s statements.

