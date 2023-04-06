Home World Berlusconi has leukemia, phone calls with Meloni and Salvini. Pier Silvio: «Dad is a lion»
World

Berlusconi has leukemia, phone calls with Meloni and Salvini. Pier Silvio: «Dad is a lion»

by admin
Berlusconi has leukemia, phone calls with Meloni and Salvini. Pier Silvio: «Dad is a lion»

by gds.it – ​​13 seconds ago

Silvio Berlusconi has been suffering from chronic leukemia for some time and is hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to treat a lung infection resulting from a strong general weakening caused by leukemia. But he is vigilant…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Berlusconi has leukemia, phone calls with Meloni and Salvini. Pier Silvio: «Dad is a lion» appeared 13 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  UK Supreme Court: Scotland cannot hold independence referendum without UK government authorization

You may also like

“In via D’Amelio it was a state massacre”

Vesna Šokčić on her role in South Wind...

Bologna transfer market / Hot situation: 15 million...

Battle for Top 8 Zalgiris beat Maccabi |...

Open letter to the secretary of the Democratic...

Macron and von der Leyen in Beijing by...

News Udinese – The time has come by...

RENAULT GROUP / For 13 years alongside the...

Collision between a tram and an ambulance in...

Caroline Rose, critic of her album The Art...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy