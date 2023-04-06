by gds.it – ​​13 seconds ago

Silvio Berlusconi has been suffering from chronic leukemia for some time and is hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to treat a lung infection resulting from a strong general weakening caused by leukemia. But he is vigilant…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Berlusconi has leukemia, phone calls with Meloni and Salvini. Pier Silvio: «Dad is a lion» appeared 13 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».