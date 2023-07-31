Between Zaporizhzhia and Donesk, land reclamation work full of mines left by the Russians – Corriere TV

There are mines of different types: the job of the Ukrainians is to take them, gather them and detonate them

Lorenzo Cremonesi / CorriereTv

In the southern front between Zaporizhzhia and Donesk where the Ukrainians they try to break through to the sea, the army are facing the big problem of mines left by the Russians. To try to advance, the Ukrainians need to step up land reclamation work.

There are mines of various types that can injure men up to removing the calf or others that can block the advance of tanks. The job of the Ukrainians is to take mines, round them up and detonate them.

«The problem among many of pollution is that of the ground which is full of bombs and chemical elements left over from fires. In the coming years it will be necessary to clean up the territory polluted by the war to allow agriculture to resume» explains one of the very few women on the front, 22 years old, who has signed a contract with the army for three years.

July 31, 2023 – Updated July 31, 2023 , 8:54 pm

