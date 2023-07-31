Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 31st. The EU lists close weak and mixed after the positive EU data on GDP and inflation
Today's Stock Exchanges, July 31st. The EU lists close weak and mixed after the positive EU data on GDP and inflation

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 31st. The EU lists close weak and mixed after the positive EU data on GDP and inflation

EU, GDP up 0.3% in the second quarter Better than expected

In the second quarter, GDP growth in the Eurozone was slightly above expectations, with a +0.3% conjunctural (according to a flash estimate by Eurostat) after the 0% recorded between January and March. Estimates were for an increase of 0.2%. On an annual basis, growth in the area fell to 0.6% from 1.1% in the first quarter, but this too is slightly better than the forecast of economists who assumed +0.5%. The EU 27, on the other hand, recorded zero growth in the second quarter, after +0.2% in the first three months: GDP increased by 0.5% on an annual basis.

Also today, Eurostat communicated the July inflation figure which sees a slowdown in prices for the Eurozone to +5.3% in July, in line with expectations, from +5.5% in June. At the same time, however, core inflation remained stable at 5.5%, slightly up on the expected rate of 5.4%.

