□Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News reporter Li Manying

As the Democrats took Arizona and Nevada one after another and locked in control of the Senate, The Guardian named the biggest winners and biggest losers in the midterm elections on the 13th.

Biden is the number one winner

The biggest winners in the U.S. midterm elections according to The Guardian are U.S. President Joe Biden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and Democratic Senate candidate John Feltman.

As the “biggest winner” ranked first, Biden has been the target of Republicans’ attack before the results of the US mid-term elections are announced one by one. Republicans have run ads across the country hoping that Biden and his Democratic Party will turn voters off. That didn’t seem to work, however, as Democrats overall fared much better than expected. Biden, while still deeply unpopular, dipped to 39 percent in a Reuters poll this week, did not appear to have affected his Democratic Party. This result may prompt Biden to firm up the idea of ​​running for president again.

Democrats, led by Biden, have also won key victories in some places. Among them, Michigan voters approved a ballot issue to secure the constitutional right to abortion. Voters in Kentucky rejected an issue that rejected constitutional protections for abortion rights.

The second “big winner” was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, who easily won re-election by a wide margin in what was supposed to be a swing state. He made the front page of the New York Post, calling him the future of the Republicans. He has been wary about whether he will run for president in 2024, but if DeSantis really wants to launch, it’s a good start.

The third “big winner” was Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who overcame a challenge posed by Republicans despite a stroke and recovering from a stroke just days before the May primaries , was successfully elected to the U.S. Senate.

Trump is the biggest loser

In this midterm election, Trump is widely recognized by the media as the biggest loser, as many of the candidates he supports have lost one after another in key races across the country. Murdoch, who previously supported Trump, also seems to have given up his support. Several media under the Murdoch Media Group have publicly stated that Trump is the biggest loser in the mid-term elections. The New York Post, a tabloid under Murdoch Media Group, even portrayed Trump as a crumbling “Mr. Egghead” Toy Story character” sitting on a brick wall in a nursery rhyme, and said he was tragically defeated in the election. , accusing him of failing to allow Republicans to sweep rival Democrats in the race for control of Congress and the governorship.

In addition, there are still some “unhinged” candidates in the Republican Party who have also failed. In Pennsylvania, Republican Doug Mastriano was defeated in the gubernatorial race after spending money on buses to send people to the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill and trying to overturn the 2020 election. result.

In fact, Republicans other than Florida and New York are also considered losers. The “Guardian” reported that the Democratic Party has an unpopular President Biden, coupled with soaring inflation, high oil prices, and a generally sluggish economy. This midterm election should have been a “red wave” of Republicans sweeping Congress. night. That didn’t happen, however, and Democrats outperformed expectations across the country.