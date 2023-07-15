Home » Biden raises $ 72 million for the elections: Trump and DeSantis “slashed”.
World

Biden raises $ 72 million for the elections: Trump and DeSantis “slashed”.

by admin
Biden raises $ 72 million for the elections: Trump and DeSantis “slashed”.

Listen to the audio version of the article

Incumbent US president Joe Biden and the Democratic party raised $72 million in the second quarter of 2023 for the re-election campaign that will end with the polls in 2024, a performance clearly ahead of their Republican rivals for the White House. The figures announced on Friday by the Biden campaign surpassed the $35 million raised by former President Donald Trump and the $20 million raised by Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, in the same period for their Republican candidacies for the White House.

Biden’s fundraising, however, falls short of Barack Obama’s joint fundraising with the Democratic party of $86 million in the second quarter of 2011, although Obama opened his campaign a little earlier. The relatively high numbers will be encouraging for Biden, who has struggled to overcome low approval ratings and constant questions about her age as she prepares for next year’s campaign.

See also  The Truth About Human Rights Violations in the United States丨American Democracy Turned into Money Politics Public Confidence Continues to Decline_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Javier Corcovado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Germany, Latest Generation activists attacked and run over...

Title: “Russian President Putin Proposes Andrey Troshev as...

Italy guest of honor in England for the...

“No happy birthday”, the controversy over the “unwillingly”...

Caucasus, the agony of Nagorno Karabakh held hostage...

South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead,...

Monteperdido adds new dates to the “Daño físico”...

The Spanish impulse for a closer Europe

Nebojša Grahovac interview for MONDO | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy