Biden raises $ 72 million for the elections: Trump and DeSantis “slashed”.

Listen to the audio version of the article

Incumbent US president Joe Biden and the Democratic party raised $72 million in the second quarter of 2023 for the re-election campaign that will end with the polls in 2024, a performance clearly ahead of their Republican rivals for the White House. The figures announced on Friday by the Biden campaign surpassed the $35 million raised by former President Donald Trump and the $20 million raised by Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, in the same period for their Republican candidacies for the White House.

Biden’s fundraising, however, falls short of Barack Obama’s joint fundraising with the Democratic party of $86 million in the second quarter of 2011, although Obama opened his campaign a little earlier. The relatively high numbers will be encouraging for Biden, who has struggled to overcome low approval ratings and constant questions about her age as she prepares for next year’s campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

