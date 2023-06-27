Home » Bill bids farewell to the Wizards: I don’t like to say goodbye, I hope you will always see me as a part_Leave_Peace_Fans
World

Bill bids farewell to the Wizards: I don’t like to say goodbye, I hope you will always see me as a part_Leave_Peace_Fans

by admin
Bill bids farewell to the Wizards: I don’t like to say goodbye, I hope you will always see me as a part_Leave_Peace_Fans

Original title: Bill bids farewell to the Wizards: I don’t like to say goodbye, I hope you will always see me as a part

On June 27th, Beijing time, Sun star Bradley Beal published a long article today, expressing his gratitude to his former club, the Washington Wizards.

“It’s unbelievable, being a 19-year-old kid on draft night, hugging my parents and my brothers, about to move to Washington.

And when I was about to leave, I was almost 30 years old and had a family of my own. I really appreciate the time we have here and the way everyone treated us when we left.

I take pride in being the heart of a team and the relationship I have with the community, but I also know it’s a business. From a business point of view, now is the right time for both parties. “

To everyone in Washington, D.C.: “It’s been a mixed journey, and I don’t like the word ‘goodbye,’ so I’ll say we’ll see you later. I wish the city and the fans all the best, peace and prosperity. Hope in your eyes Here, I will always be a part of you.” (xixi) Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  US election 2024: DeSantis kicks off campaign amid Twitter tech glitch - BBC News 中文

You may also like

“A pequena morte”, the sexual woman of Caamaño...

The oldest and tastiest recipes of the Palermo...

džafo hadžić and kristijan penić in laktas |...

Authorial design at the 36th edition of CASACOR...

“No longer a luxury” Biden announced a $42...

Majority summit at Palazzo d’Orleans, confidence in Schifani...

Brazil – Senegal: what to remember from the...

iStock survey shows that authenticity is key when...

Rada Manojlović turns to religion like Milan Stanković...

Official announcement! He is the new Deputy Secretary-General...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy