Bill bids farewell to the Wizards: I don’t like to say goodbye, I hope you will always see me as a part_Leave_Peace_Fans

Original title: Bill bids farewell to the Wizards: I don’t like to say goodbye, I hope you will always see me as a part

On June 27th, Beijing time, Sun star Bradley Beal published a long article today, expressing his gratitude to his former club, the Washington Wizards.

“It’s unbelievable, being a 19-year-old kid on draft night, hugging my parents and my brothers, about to move to Washington.

And when I was about to leave, I was almost 30 years old and had a family of my own. I really appreciate the time we have here and the way everyone treated us when we left.

I take pride in being the heart of a team and the relationship I have with the community, but I also know it’s a business. From a business point of view, now is the right time for both parties. “

To everyone in Washington, D.C.: “It’s been a mixed journey, and I don’t like the word ‘goodbye,’ so I’ll say we’ll see you later. I wish the city and the fans all the best, peace and prosperity. Hope in your eyes Here, I will always be a part of you.” (xixi) Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

