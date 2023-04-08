US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that there will be no ceasefire and that Russia is not ready for negotiations.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/ ABC News

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken rejected the possibility of ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at this time. He expressed his point of view in an interview with the media group Funke, a part of which was published on Saturday. “Russia must reach a point where it is ready to enter into constructive negotiations“, Blinken said in response to a question about the possibility of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

The goal, as he said, “there should be a just and lasting peace”. “For some, the idea of ​​a cease-fire may be tempting, and I understand that, but if it leads to the actual ratification of Russia’s seizure of large Ukrainian territory, it will not be a just and lasting peace. Russia could regroup its troops and after a while again they are attacking,” said the US Secretary of State.

