Bogdan Bogdanović had to skip the match again due to injury.

Novi problemi za Bogdan Bogdanović! The Serbian guard is not very lucky this season, having missed a large part of the season due to an injury that plagued him even in the summer when he could not play for Serbia at the Eurobasket in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Now he missed Atlanta’s matchup with Boston due to back pain, and Deandre Hunter was also without him, ending the Hawks’ seven-game streak. Without Bogdanović, Atlanta lost the match, and the team did not advertise and there was no word on whether it was a more serious injury or whether Bogdan missed the match just as a precaution.

This year he played 42 matches where he averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3 assists, and this year he had problems with injuries several times. After a long recovery from knee surgery in February, his hip was bothering him, and now the problem is his back. In his NBA career, he played over 60 games for his team in every season except for the 2020/21 season, and now that won’t work because Atlanta only plays 14 more games until the end of the season.