Home World Wheat tycoon killed in Mykolaiv. He was Hero of Ukraine and had 70 ships to export all over the world
World

Wheat tycoon killed in Mykolaiv. He was Hero of Ukraine and had 70 ships to export all over the world

by admin
Wheat tycoon killed in Mykolaiv. He was Hero of Ukraine and had 70 ships to export all over the world

President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his condolences on the death of Oleksiy Vadaturskythe CEO of one of the largest Ukrainian grain companies, “Nibulon”, and his wife, victims of a Russian rocket that hit their home in Mykolayiv. “It is a great loss for the Mykolayiv region and for all of Ukraine – said Zelensky – Vadatursky has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the region and the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industries for more than 50 years of his career, “reads the message.”

See also  Forest fires in Russia’s coldest region raise alarm of nuclear disaster | Russia News

You may also like

Trump buries ex-wife Ivana at his golf club...

Algeria, carried out in the school: English will...

New York declares public health emergency over monkeypox...

Chinese media: Nancy Pelosi will be in Taipei...

MIRROR concert injured may be paralyzed Toronto parents...

Usa, Nancy Pelosi traveling to Asia: yellow on...

German media: The German foreign minister’s visit to...

Two large-scale protests and demonstrations broke out in...

Philippines: former president Fidel Ramos dies at 94

Foreign media: Interest in the SCO has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy