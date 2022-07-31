President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his condolences on the death of Oleksiy Vadaturskythe CEO of one of the largest Ukrainian grain companies, “Nibulon”, and his wife, victims of a Russian rocket that hit their home in Mykolayiv. “It is a great loss for the Mykolayiv region and for all of Ukraine – said Zelensky – Vadatursky has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the region and the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industries for more than 50 years of his career, “reads the message.”