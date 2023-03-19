Sarajevo won 3:0 in the first match of the playoffs and reached the semifinals of the playoffs for the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: YouTube/OK Bosnia/Screenshot

The Borca volleyball players cannot get out of a bad series at the end of the season of the volleyball Premier League of BiH.

Banja Luka players were convincingly defeated by Bosnia in Sarajevo in the first match of the playoff quarterfinals. The home team won 3:0, in sets 25:18, 25:18 and 25:21, and thus has a clear advantage over “Skenderij” for the rematch in seven days in Banja Luka.

The “red and blue” thus recorded their sixth defeat in the last eight championship matches, and in the most important part of the season they are practically playing the worst.

Earlier this season, Borac and Bosna played two matches, and the home team won with a score of 3:1.

Remember, it was last night Modriča made a big surprise and celebrated as a guest 3:0 against Domaljevac, while Radnik against Ljubinje and Kakanj in a duel with Jedinstvo recorded identical results for sure home victories.

The rematch of the quarter-final playoff for the BiH champion is scheduled for next weekend.

(WORLD)