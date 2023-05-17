Branka Sovrlić on singers who want to become famous overnight | Entertainment

Branka Sovrlić has a long and successful career behind her, and now she expressed her opinion about those who want to become famous singers overnight.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda Spezial

Sovrlic pointed out that she is aware of many people who were faced with money after a period of financial uncertainty, but did not know how to deal with these changes.

“I know a lot of people who didn’t have money and then suddenly they get it and then they don’t know how to behave anymore. For example, I have never lived in abundance, but I have never lacked in anything. However, I had a father who worked and a mother who was a housewife and who taught me everything. To cook, to knit, knit and embroider. So home education is very important. Some simply stumbled when they got a lot of money,” said Branka Sovrlić, who recently commented on her colleague’s styling.

The singer shared her artistic journey, stressing that her career had a gradual growth. However, she emphasized that artistic talent and success in that field come as a result of something exceptional and predetermined, something that is a gift from God and destined by fate.

“From the age of 7, I had an upward trajectory. First there were sections, then choirs, then the cultural and artistic society, all on a regular path. Some people think now that you get the most money if you sing, so they want to become singers overnight. It can’t, it’s still something that’s God-given and something that’s planned,” she pointed out.



03:22 “YOU CAN’T BECOME A SINGER OVERNIGHT!” Branka Sovrlić hit all the singers in the attempt: IT IS GOD’S GIFT AND EVERYTHING IS ALREADY PLANNED Source: Kurir television Source: Kurir television

