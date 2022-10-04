On the evening of October 2, local time, the preliminary results of the 2022 Brazilian presidential election were announced. The left-wing Labor Party candidate, former President Lula, and the right-wing Liberal Party candidate, current President Bolsonaro, entered the second round of the showdown.

According to Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court (TSE), with 99.94% of the votes cast, Lula and Bolsonaro ranked the top two with 48.42% and 43.21% respectively. Under Brazilian law, if no candidate wins more than half of the votes in the first round of the presidential election, the two candidates with the most votes will decide the winner in the second round. The second round of voting is scheduled for October 30.

Lula, 76, said after the results of the first round of voting: “Throughout the campaign, we were ahead in all polls and I always thought we would win the election. The second round was just an extension of our victory. “

Bolsonaro, 67, won just over 5 percentage points less than Lula in the first round of votes, surpassing the results of polls released by several Brazilian pollsters. On October 1, local time, the poll results released by the Brazilian polling agency Datafolha showed that Lula and Bolsonaro’s public opinion support rates were 48% and 34%, respectively, a difference of 14 percentage points. In this regard, Bolsonaro said after the first round of voting was announced that these polling agencies were spreading “lies” in the polls of voting intentions.

After this round of elections, the other 9 candidates who participated in the competition were eliminated. Among them, the center party candidate of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party Simone Tebette and the Democratic Labor Party candidate Ciro Gomes received 4.16% and 3.05% of the votes, ranking third and fourth.

In addition to the election of the president, voters on the same day also voted for all 513 members of the Brazilian Federal House of Representatives, one-third of all 81 senators in the Federal Senate, the governors of 26 states in the country and the district governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, as well as the states. Member of Parliament.

The tally data released by Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court shows that Brazil has elected the governors of 13 states and the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, and the governors of 13 states including Sao Paulo and Bahia have not yet been elected. Elections are held in the second round of elections. (Finish)

Source: China News Network

Original title: The first round of voting in Brazil’s presidential election was announced, Lula and Bolsonaro entered the second round of the showdown

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com