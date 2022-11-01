Today is the traditional Halloween in the West on November 1st. The vast majority of French daily newspapers do not publish print editions. The domestic and international news focuses of the newspapers’ webpages are: French Prime Minister Borne launched Article 49.3 of the constitution, and the first part of the 2023 budget was passed without a parliamentary vote. In recent days, some radical environmentalists have tried to use violent means to demonstrate, which has raised doubts; Brazil’s left-wing leader Lula won the election with a narrow margin, which has been widely recognized by the international community.

Brazil’s left-wing leader Lula defeated his opponent in the presidential election held on the 30th, winning the presidency with a narrow majority of 50.9%. Several daily newspapers have reported and analyzed this from different angles.

Lula’s victory signals left’s comeback in Latin America

“Le Figaro” pointed out: Lula narrowly won the election in Brazil, the South American country’s left can proudly claim to have led most of the countries of the subcontinent. However, this left wing is no longer the same as Hugo Chavez, Kirchner, in the 2000s.Nestor Kirchner), Correa (Rafael Correa) or the left wing where iconic figures like Lula won. Lula is the only survivor of that era.

Today’s South American left can be divided into three categories: the first is the left authoritarianism dominated by Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela; the second is the traditional left composed of Mexico, Argentina, Honduras and Peru; the third is Chile and Colombia. of the New Left. Which category Brazil will fall into under Lula remains to be seen. Whether Lula has transitioned to the new left or remains on the traditional left alongside Mexico and Argentina will depend on his future performance in the first few months of his tenure.

Brazil’s leftist leader Lula wins global congratulations

“Liberation” and “Echo” respectively reported that Lula’s victory won congratulations from major powers in the world: from the United States to China, from France to Latin America, leaders of all parties expressed their warm welcome to Lula’s election. The first to react was French President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed his relief that “a new page in Brazil’s history is opening”; U.S. President Biden said in a communique published that night that he “looks forward to working with Lula”; the European Commission Chairman Von der Leyen and the new British Prime Minister Sunak also expressed the same desire.

China and Russia also congratulated Lula on his election. China has important trade relations with Brazil. Brazil is the world‘s largest beef exporter, with nearly half of its output going to China, which is also the biggest buyer of its soybeans.

Les Echos highlights: After twelve years out of power, the icon of the left is making a comeback.

“Liberation Daily” pointed out: In the eyes of Lula voters, Lula’s election brings hope for Brazil to restart its dream.

When reporting the news of Lula’s victory in Brazil’s election, the “Cross newspaper” pointed out: Lula defeated his opponent and regained power. The icon of the South American left, the activist who was involved in trade union activities during the military dictatorship, was later convicted of corruption, and is now a victorious figure who has written Brazil’s contemporary history.

China opens world‘s largest pig farm

In addition, Le Figaro reported that China has opened the world‘s largest pig farm. According to reports, in Ezhou City, not far from Wuhan, in Hubei Province, China, two huge 26-storey concrete buildings rose from the ground, attracting the attention of the world. This is a building used to raise pigs and can accommodate 650,000 pigs.

The world‘s largest pig building was put into operation in early October. Each floor is expected to hold 25,000 pigs, which are housed in the building, fed and then transported to slaughterhouses to meet the huge demand from Chinese consumers.

The pig building is impressive not only because of its extraordinary size, but also because of the advanced technology it employs. All care, from cleaning, to feeding, and slaughtering, is carried out by the control center using state-of-the-art automated procedures. This state-of-the-art pig building has mobilized more than 580 million euros of investment. The building is air-conditioned and ventilated to ensure a uniform and stable temperature throughout the year. The robot is responsible for monitoring the health of the pigs on a daily basis and can measure the slightest changes in body temperature.

Le Figaro pointed out that the Wuhan market and its pangolins have gained notoriety over the past three years, and China is no stranger to health and food scandals. Plus, after four years of African swine fever and other types of swine fever, China really needs to rebuild its herd.

However, this time, China will never allow any virus to invade.