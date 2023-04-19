New York, a garage collapses in Manhattan: one dead and four injured. Robot dogs are also used for rescue

One person died four were injured in the collapse of a garage a New York. This was reported by the city authorities in a press conference, specifying that at the time of the accident there were six people in the parking lot. In addition to the person who was killed in the collapse of a parking lot less than a kilometer from the New York Stock Exchange, four of the injured were hospitalized, while the sixth wanted to go home. The firefighters were able to quickly identify the people involved with the use of drones and of a cane robot.

