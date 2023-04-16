Breaks windows, two attempted thefts in supermarkets in Palermo

by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

Two attempted thefts against two supermarkets in Palermo always with the technique of breaking the windows. The first blow was attempted at the Decò supermarket in via Oreto. With a large boulder some young people arrived at…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Smash shop windows, two attempted thefts in supermarkets in Palermo appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».