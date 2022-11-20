“The week Brexit died”, writes the great English journalist and commentator Andrew Neil. Meanwhile, some Eurosceptics in London are pissed off, restless. Yes, because the silent, clamorous reverse of the United Kingdom has begun on Brexit. Officially, you won’t read anything like this from the British government, not least because they’re the new prime minister Rishi Sunak he is an early Brexiter and must keep quiet the substantial fringe of Eurosceptics in his Conservative party.