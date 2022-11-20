[The Epoch Times, November 20, 2022]Hello friends, today is Friday, November 18, and welcome to “Yuanjian Quick Review”. I am Tang Jingyuan.

Today’s focus: Overwhelm the screen overnight! Guangzhou girl was tied up behind her back for public display without wearing a mask; there was a lot of controversy on Weibo about who was right and who was wrong, but the real key was this document! It is rumored that Putin arranged Plan B: once he went into exile to this country.

Three years of epidemic prevention and three years of clearance, I believe that friends in mainland China may have a lot of experience dealing with epidemic prevention personnel such as Dabai. In the news, sharp conflicts broke out between the epidemic prevention personnel and the residents under quarantine, so that it is not uncommon for civil wars to become violent. There have even been homicides in many places, but the governments of various places in the CCP seem to have turned a blind eye to this. , Sit on the mountain and watch the tigers fight, the audience fights the crowd, and the relevant public opinion is basically strictly controlled to the point where the water is not happy.

But there was an exception yesterday, and it was an extremely abnormal exception. Two women who were sealed off in the Haizhu District of Guangzhou went downstairs to get takeaway food. The relevant video spread all over the Internet overnight. It was not hot, not hot, but very hot, which can be described as an explosion effect.

Today we will first discuss this hot incident with you. On the surface, this incident did not turn into a vicious bloodshed incident. In the end, the two women were also released and officials intervened to appease them. But why did it trigger such a tsunami-level incident? Concern, obviously has its deeper reasons. Then we are going to tell you about some of Putin’s new moves. Now some media broke the news that he is already preparing for the way out of exile.

Guangzhou woman tied up behind her back for public display without wearing a mask

Yesterday, the mainland network and overseas Chinese Twitter circles suddenly began to circulate a number of videos. The content showed that two women in Guangdong had a dispute with volunteers and other epidemic prevention personnel because of the mask problem. People fell to the ground with hands and feet tied behind their backs, and were thrown in front of the public to “show the public”.

Relevant videos quickly fermented, especially after one of the gray-clothed women was tied behind her hands and feet, she refused to lie on the ground. Although the clothes were not covered by the binding, she still stubbornly stood upright, raised her head and looked straight ahead. This “Pulitzer Prize”-level picture produced a strong visual impact and became the most refreshing picture on Chinese social networks.

According to the current information reported by various media, the incident took place in a community in Luntou Village, Haizhu District, Guangzhou.

Two women in black clothes and gray clothes walked out of the epidemic prevention checkpoint to pick up takeaway food. When they returned, they were stopped by the epidemic prevention personnel because one of them was not wearing a mask. Then the two sides broke out a verbal dispute that lasted for several minutes. During the dispute, both sides scolded and pointed at each other, and finally escalated to insulting each other, but it did not turn into a physical conflict at that time.

It can be seen from several circulating videos that some onlookers at the scene came forward to persuade the woman, hoping that the anti-epidemic personnel would give the woman a mask and let her go, but the anti-epidemic personnel ignored it, and the woman in gray who did not wear a mask also explicitly asked to call the police. Called 110, but was not accepted by the epidemic prevention personnel.

When the two sides were at a stalemate, an anti-epidemic officer suddenly threw the woman in black wearing a mask to the ground, then quickly tied her hands and feet behind her back with plastic ties, forcing her to lie on the ground. Subsequently, the gray-clothed woman who was not wearing a mask was also thrown down by other epidemic prevention personnel, and her hands and feet were also tied behind her back with plastic cable ties. Unable to stand and unwilling to lie down, the gray-clothed woman could only straighten her body in a kneeling position, so the scene we just mentioned appeared.

So far, the two women who were tied up for public display have been released and returned home. One of the women involved confirmed by posting on a Weibo account named “Grumpy Xiaoyangkou” that she was going to pick up food when the incident happened. A friend of the same company lost a mask and clashed with the relevant personnel. The relevant personnel have apologized.

At the same time, the Public Security Bureau of Haizhu District, Guangzhou also made an official response, claiming that the incident was being handled, and issued an official notice this morning, saying that the two women involved, Wang and Li, were from Heilongjiang and had not complied with the law. The epidemic prevention regulations forcibly entered and exited the epidemic prevention checkpoint. Both of them were yellow codes and Li did not wear a mask. After conflicting with the epidemic prevention personnel, he insulted the other party and disrupted the order of the scene. “Then they were restrained and controlled by the staff and the masses.” After the intervention of the public security organs, Wang and Li have been punished for public security, and the two parties involved have reached an understanding and so on.

Which is right and which is wrong: the woman violated the epidemic prevention regulations, but the epidemic prevention personnel were suspected of illegal detention

One of the main reasons why this incident aroused extremely hot public opinion is that two opposing opinions and emotions have obviously formed in the public opinion field in mainland China: one side believes that the woman who punched the card without a mask violated the epidemic prevention regulations first, and insulted the epidemic prevention staff in the first place. In the end, the public order was destroyed, and being subdued and tied up is completely self-inflicted, which is very pleasing to the people.

The other party believes that although the two women violated the epidemic prevention regulations and did insult each other, they did not do anything that endangered their personal safety. The epidemic prevention personnel did not have the right to enforce the law, nor to restrict their personal freedom, let alone It should be humiliated by violently tying him up for public display.

Regarding these two opinions, I agree with the latter, that is, the core issue of the incident lies in the power of law enforcement, and the woman’s violation of epidemic prevention regulations is secondary. But the latter is not complete, that is, the epidemic prevention personnel in the mainland actually have a considerable degree of law enforcement power. Although there is no official regulation, it is already very obvious in actual operation. This involves a very serious situation. The problem.

First of all, I watched the complete video of the whole incident. The woman in gray did insult the other party during the heated dispute, but in fact the epidemic prevention personnel also insulted the woman. In other words, this kind of conflict was originally only in the category of civil work disputes. However, the anti-epidemic personnel then collectively violently threw the two people to the ground and tied them up with a device. The nature of this action has risen to the level of criminal justice, because the anti-epidemic personnel took violent actions on the grounds of maintaining the order of epidemic prevention. It’s not a personal conflict.

However, Chinese laws clearly stipulate that only law enforcement officers such as public security have the power to restrict personal freedom when performing official duties, and only when necessary can they use forceful means to subdue suspects and restrain them to prevent them from escaping. The nature of the work of epidemic prevention staff determines that they can only advise or obstruct, and never have any law enforcement power.

So strictly speaking, the anti-epidemic personnel have been suspected of criminal responsibility for illegal detention, which is completely different from behaviors such as insulting women.

Secondly, as far as the matter itself is concerned, at every step of the conflict between the two sides, the epidemic prevention personnel could have a reasonable and legal solution, but the epidemic prevention personnel chose to ignore them. Let’s briefly summarize the following points:

1. The two women came back from the outside with takeaways, obviously residents of the community went out to pick up things and returned home. One of them is not wearing a mask, which is not a difficult problem to solve. The epidemic prevention personnel can directly give her a mask. By the way, let me remind you not to be an example. We saw people watching in the video who were persuading her like this.

2. If you must save money for a mask for the country, you don’t have to do it if you don’t want to. You can ask the woman in black to go back and pick up a mask first, which is not a big deal.

3. If the two women are not wearing masks and have to punch their cards forcibly, but they can’t be stopped, it is also very simple, just call the police and let someone with law enforcement power investigate and deal with it. Anyway, people can’t escape even if they are in the community, not to mention there are so many people taking videos, there is no need to worry about the police coming and not finding anyone.

4. The woman in gray swears and disrupts the order of the epidemic prevention. As an epidemic prevention officer, she can’t bear it. Then she can either call the police and ask the police to punish her, summon her or fine her. There are many related methods. I still feel that it is not enough, so I found a lawyer to file a civil lawsuit. Anyway, there is a lot of evidence recorded on the scene, so I don’t have to worry about whether I can’t win the lawsuit and pay as much as I have to pay.

We can see that for the epidemic prevention personnel, it is by no means that there are no other options. There are many other options, but the epidemic prevention personnel did not consider them at all. Whatever you say is what you say, and if you don’t obey, you will be labeled as “undermining the epidemic prevention”. Cruel struggles and ruthless strikes are used. From the very beginning, there is no reasonable and legal way to solve the problem.

The CCP devolves law enforcement power to the grassroots

This actually involves a very critical issue, an issue that is directly related to everyone’s interests, which is the issue of the CCP delegating law enforcement power to the grassroots.

As early as July last year, the party media Xinhua News Agency published the “Opinions on Strengthening the Modernization of the Grassroots Governance System and Governance Capabilities” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on April 28, proposing that in the next ten years, “realize the System and governance function modernization”, and the township (street) administrative law enforcement power is given according to the law, and the existing law enforcement force and resources are integrated.

The decentralization of the “administrative law enforcement power” mentioned here means, in layman’s terms, the devolution of law enforcement power originally exercised by various administrative departments at the district and county levels to the grassroots governments in townships and streets.

This document looks inconspicuous, but it is a big change in the structure of the CCP regime. We all know that in Chinese history, law enforcement has never been delegated below the county level. In all dynasties, only county-level administrative regions had yamen and the power of administrative punishment. Since the founding of the Communist Party of China, neither the streets nor the towns have the right to direct administrative punishment.

Now that the authorities have delegated the power of administrative law enforcement, at least the streets and towns have the power to handle cases independently. Of course, the government only delegates the power of administrative punishment, but the content of the relevant regulations is very vague and flexible. Once this opening is opened, the judicial power of arrest and interrogation can easily be delegated. In other words, decentralization is not required in name, but it is actually allowed to be implemented.

The Concept of “Mass Dictatorship” During the Cultural Revolution Replaced the Vest of “Modern Governance”

This concept is actually very scary. If we explain it in plain language, we can say this: In theory, in the future, the masses of Chaoyang can kill or shut down the land, the rich, the counter-revolutionaries, the bad, and the rightists in the new era at will. That is to say, this concept is actually the concept of “dictatorship of the masses” in the Cultural Revolution, but with a vest of “modern governance”.

We all know that the dictatorship of the masses during the Cultural Revolution was actually the party committees at all levels mobilizing the masses and organizing a group of politically reliable elements at the bottom of the society. Just like the current Chaoyang aunt, she usually closely monitors every move in the community. If there is any political movement in the parents All reported one by one. When necessary, it is allowed to take action against “objects of dictatorship”, such as detention, torture, and means, regardless of whether they are killed or maimed, they will not be held legally responsible.

I think many people who have experienced that era know, especially in villages and towns and other areas where mountains are high and the emperor is far away, once the mass dictatorship is mobilized, all kinds of folk “local law enforcement” will be terrible. In fact, this kind of unrestrained violence has no specific targets. Strictly speaking, there is only one standard: whoever is in power is the truth, and anyone who wants to be punished can be punished. A “counter-revolutionary” charge can cover everything, just like the current The all-encompassing crime of “epidemic prevention” is the same. In fact, we only need to change the term “undermining epidemic prevention” and call it “anti-epidemic prevention” or “anti-epidemic prevention revolution”, and everyone may have a more intuitive understanding.

What is zero epidemic prevention? It is a revolution, a revolution that changes customs, changes the world, and must be participated in vigorously. From this perspective, let’s look back at the behavior of the anti-epidemic personnel who kidnapped the two women for public display. Isn’t it a demonstration of the dictatorship of the masses?

Let’s take a look at the official notification from the Haizhu District Public Security Bureau, which imposed administrative penalties on the two women, but did not mention anything about the anti-epidemic personnel suspected of illegally detaining criminals. This is actually the government’s tacit approval of the dictatorship of the epidemic prevention masses. The box has been opened, and the devil inside is just in the process of being released slowly.

That’s why I said, for those people who applaud her being tied up behind her back for public applause on the grounds that the woman in gray is swearing at others, they actually don’t know that the noose of “dictatorship of the masses” is actually prepared for everyone, and it is put on today. The heads of the two women may be put on your body tomorrow.

During the ten years of the Cultural Revolution, many people believed that they were dictatorships, but almost without exception, they could not escape the fate of being dictatorship in the end. Friends who don’t believe it can ask the elderly at home.

Rumored Putin’s life-saving Plan B

Okay, for the rest of the time we will briefly talk about Putin’s life-saving plan B that is rumored.

This rumor comes from a New York-based online media called “Radar Online”, which recently published an exclusive report saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has hidden billions of dollars in the Central African Republic, preparing to “emergency” in Moscow in the event of an “emergency”. evacuation” for two main reasons: one is his deteriorating health and the other is the deteriorating war situation in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, news emerged that Putin would not attend the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the report said. Russia’s official statement is that Putin’s schedule is too busy to arrange, but according to sources, his fear of being assassinated or having an accident after leaving Russia is the real deciding factor.

The report disclosed that under Putin’s arrangement, approximately US$14.8 billion in cash and gold had been sent to a secret “underground warehouse” in the Central African Republic, supervised by the Wagner Group, a well-known private mercenary organization and an important ally of Putin. .

The report mentioned that last Friday, Putin had a phone call with the leaders of the Central African Republic. According to the official statement, the two sides discussed issues such as Russia’s supply of agricultural products and fertilizers and strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, but in fact the real focus is on Putin. asset transfer issues.

The current president of the Central African Republic, Touadela, won the civil war with the former president because of Putin’s military aid, so the relationship between the two is naturally close. Central Africa was one of the 13 countries that voted against the U.N. resolution on compensation to Ukraine.

Except for the tabloid newspapers such as the British “Daily Mirror”, this news has not yet been followed up by the mainstream media, but I personally think it is possible. On the one hand, the Russian opposition self-media General SVR bluntly stated on the Telegram channel that the real purpose of Putin’s call with the president of the Central African Republic was to verify the loyalty of the Central African president to him. General SVR also revealed that Putin did see the Central African Republic as one of his possible refuges, and that if he had to go into exile, his mistress, 39-year-old former gymnast Kabaeva would also accompany her.

On the other hand, after the fall of the Ukrainian war in Kherson, the future trend has become very clear, and Putin will face enormous pressure in Crimea. Now that the Ukrainian army is approaching the most forward area of ​​Crimea, it is less than 100 kilometers away, and this distance is already within the range of the hippocampus. Hodges, the former commander of the U.S. Forces in Europe, publicly stated that since the Ukrainian army has recaptured Kherson, it will soon launch an attack on Crimea, and the logistics and transportation of the Russian army will face a catastrophe.

With the CCP openly expressing its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons, Putin is less likely to use nuclear weapons to reverse the situation. Once Crimea is lost, it is likely that the Russian army will collapse systematically before Ukraine regains the two Udon states. , Putin’s consideration of exile has become an inevitable thing.

Therefore, this drama will have its grand finale this year. Once the sky changes in Russia, the next thing pinks worry about will inevitably be the CCP’s turn. We might as well continue to wait and see.

