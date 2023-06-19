A submarine carrying tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean, and British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding is in it.

A submarine carrying tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean, and a British billionaire and explorer is on board Hemiš Harding, writes the British “Daily Mail”. An intensive search is underway, involving both Boston and the Canadian Coast Guard. It has been confirmed that there are five people in the submarine, one of whom is a crew member.

On Sunday, Herding announced on his “Facebook” profile that he will go on the “Ocean Gate” company’s expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, “BBC” reports. He announced in the same announcement that there are several famous researchers in the submarine. He also wrote that this trip would be the first and last manned mission on the Titanic this year due to bad weather conditions.

Admiral John Mager told “Fox news” that an assessment was made according to which it was determined that there is oxygen in the missing submarine for another 72 hours. It is equipped so that people can survive inside for up to 96 hours.

When the British billionaire Hemiš Harding?

Hemiš Herding is a British billionaire, businessman, aviator, explorer and space tourist. He lives in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). He founded the “Action Group” and is the chairman of “Action Aviation”, an aircraft brokerage company based in Dubai.

Astronomical sums for the excursion

The wreck lies at the bottom of the ocean, some 3,800 meters below the surface and about 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. An eight-day excursion charges up to $250,000 per tourist or submarine crew member.

“Our entire focus is on finding the crew members in the submarine,” said OceanGate. They also added that they are deeply grateful for the help they have received from multiple government agencies and companies.

OceanGate, writes “BBC”, owns three submarines, and only the Titan, the submarine that disappeared, is capable of diving deep enough to reach the wreck of the Titanic. The vessel weighs 10,432 kg and can reach depths of up to 4,000 meters. It can accommodate a crew of five, and it can be lived in for 96 hours.

