Brought electricity to his ranch in Croatia with a 650-meter extension cable Info

A man from Croatia “brought” electricity to the house with a 650-meter extension cable.

In the municipality of Lećevica in the village of Baranima in the town of Kladnjicame in Croatia, Tomislav Baran Baki provided electricity to his ranch, which is registered as a riding center, by running an extension cable from his house through public lighting poles. It’s amazing that the extension cable is 650 meters long and stretches from the house socket over poles, trees and roofs of other houses.

Baran’s first neighbor warns that the danger of “electrical” improvisation is great because the cables can get tangled and friction can cause a short circuit. “Because you see, that cable goes down near the roofs, sometimes it drags on the floor, that’s not right at all“said the neighbor.

Baran claims that the cable is installed safely and runs through his garden and the garden of his neighbor who gave him permission. He notes that everything is safe. “You see, the gentleman has his own flies, he has been reporting me for years, and me and my young family are trying to survive in these areas from our work. A couple of years ago, he complained to me that my pig smelled bad, so I stopped keeping pigs. My tractor bothers him, and then the horses because I have to block the traffic in the village with two cars…“, says Baran.

He pointed out that the barn on his ranch doesn’t use much electricity except for light bulbs. “This extension cable of mine is the same as the one around the sea. I can show you there above the highway through Kaštela, next to Malacca everywhere, people often do it and some over the transmission line. That ordinary extension cable of mine is connected to an external outlet in my house, and I need to light a candle or a water pump for the horses downstairs. I also went to HEP and asked the people who maintain the outdoor lighting how dangerous it is. Everyone told me that it is not dangerous because the cable does not go over power lines, but over light poles. It was dangerous for my cable to touch the 220,000 volt cable, but that is not the caseBaran said.

