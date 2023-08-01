Bruce Willis returns to acting | Fun

Foreign media write that Bruce Willis, despite his illness, could soon find himself on the movie screen.

Almost a year ago, the world was shocked by the news that one of the best action heroes of the big screen was retiring from the film world. Bruce Bilis was initially diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that causes the loss of the ability to speak, only to later be diagnosed with a rare form of dementia.

However, foreign media report that the famous actor could soon be on the movie screen, which made his many fans happy. According to reports, famous director Quentin Tarantino reportedly wants to give Bruce Willis a role in his new production. Tarantino is already well into preparations for the new film “Film Critic”, and Bruce will have a minor role in this production.

Although Tarantino reportedly has not yet reached out to the actor’s family, he plans to respect their decision if they say Willis is too unwell to participate in the film. In that case, they will insert footage from some of Willis’ previous works into the film.



Recently, his ex-girlfriend Marija Bravo spoke about Vilis’ condition:

“He is getting worse and worse. He is not well. I talked to his wife Ema and, unfortunately, it is a progressive disease. I am sending him a lot of positive energy and love,” said Marija.ž

