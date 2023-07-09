Home » Building Collapse in Northeast Brazil Leaves 14 Dead; Search and Rescue Efforts Conclude
World

Building Collapse in Northeast Brazil Leaves 14 Dead; Search and Rescue Efforts Conclude

by admin

French media: Death toll in building collapse in northeast Brazil rises to 14

Reference news network reported on July 9 According to a report by Agence France-Presse on July 8, a building collapse occurred in northeastern Brazil. The number of victims has reached 14. The authorities announced the end of the search and rescue work.

According to reports, the Brazilian government issued a statement on the 8th stating that the deceased was between the ages of 5 and 45.

According to reports, the Brazilian government was notified on the 7th local time that a four-storey building collapsed on the outskirts of Recife, the state capital of Pernambuco, and 11 people were initially reported dead.

Local rescuers later found the remains of a woman and two children in the rubble, bringing the death toll to 14. Search and rescue work has now officially ended.

The Brazilian government noted that the building was closed in 2010 due to the risk of collapse, but has been illegally occupied since then.

In April, a similar building collapsed in Olinda, also in the state of Pernambuco, killing six people.

The report pointed out that construction collapses in Brazil generally occur in impoverished areas where illegal construction is rampant.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  France is afraid: every march in memory of Adama Traoré, killed by the police in 2016, has been banned

You may also like

“Terrícola”, the most introspective and relaxed face of...

Usa: Pregnant African-American woman thrown to the ground...

Gregg Popovich received the largest contract in the...

Investigation Launched into Violent Attack on Police Officers...

Who is Marko Simonović | Sport

Tragedy in Portopalo, he feels ill and dies...

“Listen, Zuccon and Kraja. Sampdoria, there’s Ricci. All...

Mile Ignjatović as she looks now | Entertainment

Second hand items on the Kalenić market |...

girl’s chats with three friends (texts now possible)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy