Building Collapse in Northeast Brazil Leaves 14 Dead; Search and Rescue Efforts Conclude

Reference news network reported on July 9 According to a report by Agence France-Presse on July 8, a building collapse occurred in northeastern Brazil. The number of victims has reached 14. The authorities announced the end of the search and rescue work.

According to reports, the Brazilian government issued a statement on the 8th stating that the deceased was between the ages of 5 and 45.

According to reports, the Brazilian government was notified on the 7th local time that a four-storey building collapsed on the outskirts of Recife, the state capital of Pernambuco, and 11 people were initially reported dead.

Local rescuers later found the remains of a woman and two children in the rubble, bringing the death toll to 14. Search and rescue work has now officially ended.

The Brazilian government noted that the building was closed in 2010 due to the risk of collapse, but has been illegally occupied since then.

In April, a similar building collapsed in Olinda, also in the state of Pernambuco, killing six people.

The report pointed out that construction collapses in Brazil generally occur in impoverished areas where illegal construction is rampant.

