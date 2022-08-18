Home World California college student makes $ 110 million with the Bed Bath & Beyond stock meme
World

California college student makes $ 110 million with the Bed Bath & Beyond stock meme

by admin
California college student makes $ 110 million with the Bed Bath & Beyond stock meme

A California college student makes $ 110 million selling shares in Bed Bath & Beyond, the new meme stock that has risen more than 400% since July before falling 20% ​​in today’s session.

20-year-old Jake Freeman bought Bed Bath & Beyond stocks in July for just $ 5.50, then sold them when they were $ 27, making a millionaire profit.

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the stock memes that hit the headlines in 2021, but got less attention than GameStop and AMC.

See also  Korea Central News Agency: Kim Yu-jung made a statement mentioning the possibility of a summit between the DPRK and South Korea | Kim Yo-jung_Sina News

You may also like

Viagra illegally imported from Santo Domingo: 61-year-old convicted....

Erdogan in Lviv with Zelensky and Guterres: “Avoid...

Headquarters reporter observation丨Over 80% of the daily average...

Croatia, kills her friend on vacation after a...

Headquarters reporter observation丨Over 80% of the daily average...

The monkeypox epidemic in the United States is...

Young Japanese people consume little alcohol, the “Sakè...

Jiang Feng: Explain why the CCP’s “Taiwan Independence...

Israel: the birthplace of the apostles Peter, Andrew...

Japanese media: Japan reopens the country this summer,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy