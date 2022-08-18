A California college student makes $ 110 million selling shares in Bed Bath & Beyond, the new meme stock that has risen more than 400% since July before falling 20% ​​in today’s session.

20-year-old Jake Freeman bought Bed Bath & Beyond stocks in July for just $ 5.50, then sold them when they were $ 27, making a millionaire profit.

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the stock memes that hit the headlines in 2021, but got less attention than GameStop and AMC.