The measure of the Basilicata Region for the financing of social and economic regeneration projects of the Lucanian villages enters the operational phase which, despite having achieved high scores, were not financed with the ministerial resources of the Pnrr. The mayors of the Municipalities concerned have signed the agreement with the Basilicata Region thanks to which the transfer of the assigned resources will be able to begin.

For the financing of the Measure, 18 million and 200 thousand euros have been committed to the regional budget, divided as follows: the Municipalities of Aliano, Colobraro, Irsina and Rotonda (line A) will receive four million euros each. San Costantino Albanese, first in the ranking of unfunded line B, is awarded the sum of 587 thousand euros. The Municipalities of Moliterno, Maratea and Vietri di Potenza, which follow in the ranking, are each assigned a loan of 537 thousand euros.

During this morning’s ceremony, which was also attended by the coordinator of the Pnrr mission structure Gianpiero Perri, President Bardi focused on the importance of relaunching the Lucanian villages. “This measure – said Bardi – represents a great opportunity to implement specific projects that must not be lost. Fighting depopulation and tracing the lines of development of the internal areas represents a precise duty towards which the Region and the Municipalities must retreat with maximum dedication».

Bardi also confirmed the Region’s commitment to participate in open meetings in the area to agree on system actions, also thanks to the operational support of Apt, the Matera-Basilicata 2019 Foundation and Basilicata Development.

These are the salient points of the design ideas. Colobraro: Project “Dream magic”, artistic lighting of squares and paths; Aliano: Project “Teatro del tempo”, Artistic and cultural production centre; Rotonda: Project for the recovery of wellness paths and trails; Irsina: Museum system of historical, cultural and landscape heritage of the fortified village of Montepeloso; San Costantino Albanese: Project “The village of sounds. Identity and development of the arbëreshë community”; Maratea: Immersive multimedia exhibition on underwater archaeology; Vietri di Potenza: Project “La Porta della Basilicata”, virtual itinerary in the history of a frontier city; Moliterno: Museum of canestrato, itinerary of the maturing warehouses.