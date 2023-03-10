The body of Father Olivier was found on a street in the central region of Cameroon. According to Fides, the priest was famous for his dedication to promoting peace during his lifetime.

(Vatican News Network)The body of Father Olivier Ntsa Ebode was found on March 1 in the city of Obara in the central region of Cameroon. The Catholic Church and local groups were deeply saddened by the news of his death. Father Olivier was a household name for his dedication to promoting peace and social justice during his lifetime.

On the night of 28 February and 1 March, several men showed up at Father Olivier’s residence, saying that a relative was unwell and needed a priest to perform a religious service, according to local sources and Fides. The priest agreed to travel with them in the car. Later, Father Olivier was killed and thrown out of the car. The priest’s body was found the next morning.

Attacks on Catholic churches are not uncommon in this African country. In September last year, a church in a village in the south-west of the country was attacked, and armed men kidnapped five priests, a nun and two lay people. On that occasion, the bishops sharply condemned the “wave of persecution” against the Catholic Church.

