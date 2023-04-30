Canadian civil servants strike more than 10 days, the government makes a “final” offer – yqqlm

Canada’s civil servants strike more than 10 days, the government issued a “final” offer

China News Agency, Toronto, April 29 (Reporter Yu Ruidong) The large-scale strikes launched by the Canadian civil servants unions across the country have lasted for more than 10 days. The Canadian federal government stated on April 29 that it has made a fair, competitive and reasonable “final” offer to the union, and looks forward to ending the interruption of public services as soon as possible.

The Secretariat of the Canadian Finance Committee stated in a statement that the official has put forward the latest comprehensive proposal on the 28th for the demands made by the trade unions. This includes salary offers for upgrades based on recommendations from a third party, the Public Interest Committee, as well as resolutions on priorities such as telecommuting and seniority issues. Canadian officials said they look forward to reaching an agreement on the negotiating table that is beneficial to employees and reasonable to taxpayers.

The Canadian Public Service Union, which launched the strike, said on the 28th that it has received a new offer from the government and that negotiations will continue.

As Canada’s largest union of federal civil servants, the Canadian Public Service Union previously represented more than 120,000 finance department employees and about 35,000 tax department employees in negotiations with the government, proposing to increase salary increases and provide better wages in the context of high inflation. working conditions and an inclusive workplace. The union has launched a general strike since April 19 after negotiations at the previous stage broke down. This has led to a slowdown or interruption of many public services such as tax declarations, employment insurance applications, immigration and passport applications, port operations, and border clearance.

The original collective agreement between the labor union and the Canadian government has expired in 2021, but negotiations on a new agreement have continued for nearly two years without any results.

The union did not disclose the actual number of people who participated in the strike. According to data released by the Canadian government, in the first week of the strike, more than 71,000 people participated in the strike every day.

Since the start of the strike, the trade unions have set up picket lines in federal offices, airports, border ports and other places across the country, and held protests in places such as Ottawa’s Parliament Hill and some traffic arteries. Due to the tax season and tourism season, the strike is affecting people’s tax filing and travel.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau responded to the media in New York on the 28th, saying that he had directly intervened in the negotiations and that the government had made a "serious" offer.

