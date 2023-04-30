Home » the post with the thought for Andrea Papi
the post with the thought for Andrea Papi

the post with the thought for Andrea Papi

Alessia Marcuzzi’s post with thoughts of Andrea Papi, the presenter meets the bears at Yellowstone and has her say on Trentino

Alessia Marcuzzi these days he is in America, precisely at Yellowstone National Park. The Italian presenter during her excursion in the middle of nature had the pleasure of meeting u on her wayn’orsa with four puppies. The animals, also seen by the many photographers and tourists, quickly crossed the road and returned to the thick forest. Marcuzzi in the caption of the video he wrote long post remembering Andrea Papi.

Alessia Marcuzzi’s post from Yellowstone, thoughts for Andrea Papi

Alessia Marcuzzi faced with a similar scene, but dramatically opposite to what happened in Trentino a few weeks ago, he kept dedicating a thought to Andrea Papi.

Here is Alessia Marcuzzi’s post:

From Yellowstone Park, where traffic stops for Mama Bear and her cubs to pass.
With this post I don’t want to overshadow the death of Andrea Papi and we cannot compare the Yellowstone natural park with the woods bordering the towns in Trentino,
but I want to make it clear that with good management and explanation of how to live with these animals (which we remember are the owners of the forest more than us!) perhaps that tragedy could have been avoided.
Here are the father’s words:

“Symbolic revenge doesn’t interest us, the blame for the tragedy cannot be confined to a she-bear. Killing her doesn’t mean doing justice.”

#iostocongliorsi

