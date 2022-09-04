In an interview with Italian TV news Channel 2, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, believes that the interim agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China on the appointment of bishops will be renewed. He confirmed that a Holy See delegation had just returned to Rome from China.

(Vatican News Network) “When dealing with people, it is always necessary to acknowledge the goodwill of the other party as a starting point, otherwise the negotiation will be meaningless”. Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, made the above remarks in an interview with Italian TV News Channel 2 on the evening of September 2. He also talked about the war in Ukraine and its international impact, and the relationship of trust with China and Russia.

Regarding the provisional agreement signed between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China in 2018, Card Parolin said he was confident that it would be renewed. The agreement aims to bring all Chinese bishops into communion with the Pope, who are both true Chinese and full Catholics.

The cardinal also said that a delegation from the Holy See had returned to Rome that day from China. There are many difficulties on the road of dialogue, and there is still a long way to go, one step at a time, and one step at a time, while seeing that the seeds planted will sprout even in unfavorable times.

Talking about the impact of the war in Ukraine on relations with Moscow and the Russian Orthodox Church, and the absence of Patriarch Kirill from the meeting to be held in Kazakhstan from 13 to 15 September, Card Parolin said that he believes that with Kirill The Patriarchate’s meeting should be “well prepared” in order to be effective.

Furthermore, diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Ukraine have not changed in the slightest. The cardinal confirmed that the Pope has decided to go there, as he has publicly stated, as soon as conditions permit, as soon as such a visit would be beneficial for peace. From a diplomatic point of view, the Holy See is open to all parties, both aggressors and the invaded, in order to reach a ceasefire and a lasting peace.

The Holy See condemns the arms race and the right of peoples to defend themselves when attacked. Card Parolin said that for the Catechism, armed self-defense is a right and an obligation to deter aggressors, but it must meet very precise conditions and must also take into account the destructive capabilities of modern weapons.

Finally, Cardinal Parolin speaks of Pope John Paul I, who is about to be beatified. He said that Pope Luciani was a pastor who was close to the poor and focused on the essence of faith and the Gospel. He was approachable, gentle and courteous, and he vigorously promoted the reform of the Second Vatican Council, first in his own diocese, then in the Patriarchate of Venice, and finally in the Universal Church.

