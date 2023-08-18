Carlos Miguel Pérez: A Leading Figure in Cuban Entrepreneurship and Politics

Carlos Miguel Pérez, a prominent figure in Cuban entrepreneurship, has made headlines once again after becoming the only partner in a private company to hold a seat in the Cuban Parliament. As a founding partner of Dofleini Software SRL, the first approved MSME in Cuba, Carlos brings extensive experience in software development and IT consulting to the table.

In a recent exclusive interview with Negolution, Carlos opens up about his experiences as both a businessman and a congressman. He emphasizes that his role is to represent the people, not just the MSMEs or the private sector. He believes that a greater representation of private entrepreneurs in Parliament is necessary because the private sector is an inseparable part of society and the economic model reflected in the constitution.

Carlos admits that being a businessman and congressman simultaneously presents a great challenge. However, with the support of his team and his years of experience, he feels that he is contributing to the country’s development. He stresses the importance of debunking myths and educating the population about MSMEs, as there are many misconceptions surrounding the sector.

When asked about the approval of new MSMEs, Carlos explains that no official information has been issued regarding any changes. However, the political will is to correct distortions and continue on the path of promoting MSMEs. He emphasizes the crucial role that MSMEs play in Cuban society, highlighting their ability to innovate, create, and add value. He cites examples such as EMSI Farma, which replaces imports in the biotechnology sector, and Dehydrated Havana and Bagú, which have created innovative food products for export.

As an entrepreneur, Carlos faces various obstacles, especially in a scenario of inflation and economic crisis like the one experienced in Cuba. Operating on the margin of legality in an environment of economic and legal instability is challenging. He acknowledges the shortcomings in Cuba’s foreign trade legislation and the impact of the blockade on transactions involving Cubans or Cuba. Access to basic inputs for production is also a significant challenge, requiring entrepreneurs to navigate an illegal currency market and face high commission fees from financial intermediaries.

Despite the complexities, Carlos remains optimistic and believes in the potential of MSMEs to contribute to the country’s development. He calls for more information and education about the sector to combat the false perception that currently exists. Carlos’s journey as a businessman and congressman reflects the determination and resilience of Cuban entrepreneurs in the face of adversity.

