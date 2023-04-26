Home » Caroline of Monaco on Instagram with white hair divides the web: “You look old, how have you reduced yourself?”
World

Caroline of Monaco on Instagram with white hair divides the web: “You look old, how have you reduced yourself?”

by admin
Caroline of Monaco on Instagram with white hair divides the web: “You look old, how have you reduced yourself?”

The slap inflicted on the passing of the years by Caroline of Monaco is princely. Look at the latest photo of him that appeared on Instagram (the platform with the highest photoshop rate in existence), a radiant exception to the “I like it ergo sum”. Grace Kelly’s daughter appeared on the caroline.of.monaco profile with silver hair tied back, a little black dress below the knee, three-centimeter heels and the super-natural face of someone who doesn’t even know the word exists make-up or much less «filler». Caroline of Monaco, a woman of acclaimed class, in those photos she is truly princely, proud of her of her 66 years of her, interested in everything except the challenge against the wind with advancing age. In short, not insidious.

What was not foreseeable is that among the subjects of the principality of Monaco – indeed, because a high percentage of comments come from the Monegasques – a rift has arisen with very unkind tones: on the one hand there are those who are scandalized: “But how did you get like this? And to think that you would have the means to go to the best beauticians!». On the other, there are those who say they are sorry and take the opportunity to insult her: “How sad to see you reduced to this, you look like a beautiful eighty year old”. In the middle, on the other hand, those who are ready to place the princess on a throne where in reality she is already comfortably seated: that of resolute people, with a personality, who do not want to grow old cheating, because in the end, as he said Catherine Deneuve (actually before giving in, she quoque, to the temptation of botox), «in the end it is your eyes that speak and tell how much and how you have lived and, perhaps, how tired you are now».

See also  Chicken cycle reversal imminent?List of Listed Companies Benefiting from the Worst Bird Flu Outbreak in History in Europe and the United States

Finally there is the «conspiracy theorist» species, the one that «I don’t do it»: «Carolina has found a way to get noticed even more, closed in her monkish Chanel and without even a veil of lipstick. Try yourself, without being Grace Kelly’s daughter, to do the same thing if you dare» writes a follower using fixed capital letters.

Yes, courage. A dowry that is especially lacking in those who do not recognize in Carolina of Monaco that royal detachment from conventions that characterized her from a young age (she had the whole family against it when she married the playboy Philippe Junot, 17 years older than her) and from obligation to please everyone and always. Certainly it is not a habit used to attract more photographers around her: after Lady D. (but in reality for her the torture had already begun when she was in swaddling clothes) she was the princess most persecuted by the paparazzi.

You may also like

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the offensive to reconquer...

Flashback 2 returns to show itself in a...

At least 55 migrant people died in shipwreck...

Musician and producer James Ellis Ford will have...

France, the body of a 5-year-old girl found...

Khader Adnan’s life is in peril as his...

Juventus, the post-match conference | Video – Sports...

Sudan, Tajani: we are working for truce, but...

Quantum Break available again in Xbox Game Pass

Clara Peya invites Ferran Palau to accompany her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy