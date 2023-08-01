Home » Cashless payments, Sicily down in the standings
Cashless payments, Sicily down in the standings

Cashless payments, Sicily down in the standings

by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

«Palermo and Catania are at the bottom of the ranking for the use of cashless payments. Sicily is in 14th place, followed by Calabria, Puglia, Abruzzo, Campania, Molise and Basilicata». This is what Gabriele Urzì, provincial secretary Fabi Palermo says, based on data published by The European House – Ambrosetti in a…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cashless payments, Sicily down in the standings appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

